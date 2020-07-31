Warriors captain Knowledge Musona was on target in Belgian side KAS Eupen’s 2-2 draw with Sint Truiden on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who will be at Eupen for the 2020/21 campaign after the club agreed with RSC Anderlecht for the loan spell to be extended by another season, returned to action today, and was named in the starting line up for the friendly, one of the practice matches that are part of the build-up to the new season.

He opened the scoring in the first half before Eupen surrendered the lead to go to the half time break trailing 1-2.

The would restore parity in the second half and the game finished 2-2.

