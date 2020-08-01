SuperSport United have reportedly parted ways with another player.

According to Soccer Laduma, left-back Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali is no longer at the club after he struggled to get game time this year. His deal was not renewed when it ended in June.

“SuperSport have released the boy, and he is now back at home,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Ravhuhali joins the list of players who have left the Tshwane outfit including Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge, Thakasani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United agreed to retain Onismor Bhasera’s services for another season. The left-back’s contract expired in June, and the club offered him a new deal that will see him stay at the Pretoria-based side until at least 2021.

