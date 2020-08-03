Willard Katsande has become the first football player to speak over the current situation in Zimbabwe.

Social media has been ablaze over the past few days with Zimbabweans voicing against human rights violations in the country but showing great concern over the silence of ‘celebrities’ like football stars.

Katsande took to both Twitter and Instagram to post a message in solidarity with fellow Zimbabweans.

“Prayers to my Zimbabwean brothers and sisters ❤️✊🙏🇿🇼,” he wrote, accompanied by the Zimbabwean flag, to the delight of his followers.

Katsande’s words were echoed by his former Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors teammate Mathew Rusike, who also posted in solidarity with Zimbabweans.

