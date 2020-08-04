The Italian Serie A has announced the winner of the league’s Best Player award for the just ended season.

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has picked up the gong after helping his side win a ninth successive league tittle. He beat team-mate Cristiano Ronald who won the award last campaign.

Dybala made 33 appearance, scoring eleven times and created eleven more goals.

Winners in other categories include Juve’s Wojciech Szczesny who won the Goalkeeper of the Season while Dejan Kulusevski picked the Young player of the Year prize following an outstanding campaign on loan at Parma.

Inter Milan’s Stefan De Vrij, Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez and Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile were acknowledged in defensive, midfield and forward roles.

Comments

comments