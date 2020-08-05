Elvis Chipezeze will take the onus to lead his Baroka side to the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday as he pursues to achieve his second silverware in South Africa.

The Limpopo club faces Bloemfontein Celtic in the semifinal of the competition at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The encounter will mark the return of football after a four-and-half-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chipezeze is the captain of the team after assuming the role at the start of this year.

And should his side cruise past Celtic this weekend, the goalkeeper will become the latest Zimbabwean, currently playing, after Willard Katsande to lead a South African club to a final.

Katsande stood in for injured Itumeleng Khune in 2019 when Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy in the final of the same tournament.

Reaching the final will not only come as a milestone for Chipezeze, but it will give his team a chance to play in the Confederation Cup next season. A broad chance will be on their way especially if they meet Mamelodi Sundowns who face Bidvest Wits in the second semifinal.

Baroka would be guaranteed participation in the inter-club competition even if they come out as losing finalists provided Sundowns complete the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign in the top-two.

