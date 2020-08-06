Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly eyeing Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe.

Hadebe moved to Turkey from Kaizer Chiefs last year and had a good debut season for Yeni Malatyaspor, who got relegated to the TFF League before the authorities lifted relegation in the Tuekish Super Lig.

Reports from Turkey indicate that Besiktas, who finished third in the 2019/20, are looking to bolster their defence and want to sign a new player in that department.

Their main target is Brazilian defender Wellington but should they fail to get him, the alternative is Hadebe, as reported by Besiktas football publication Orta Cizgi.

Comments

comments