Here is confirmed team news for tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling & Jesus.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Kick off is 21:00 live on SuperSport 3.

