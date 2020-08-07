The South African Premier Soccer has revealed the dates for the upcoming transfer window as well as when the 2020/21 season will start.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the end of the 2019/20 campaign has been delayed, which means the 2021/21 will also be delayed, the same goes for the July/August transfer window.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, PSL chairman Dr. Irvine Khoza announced that the upcoming transfer window will be from 22 September to 17 October 2020, while the following window will run from 1 February to 1 March 2021.

Khoza also revealed that the 2020/21 season begin on the 9th of October 2020.

