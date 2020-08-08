Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze will start in today’s Nedbank Cup semifinal match against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Baroka skipper is the only Zimbabwean that will feature in the encounter with Celtic’s Ronald Pfumbidzai missing in action after he failed to travel to South Africa on time due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

The fullback is still stuck in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, today’s match will mark the return of football in South Africa following a three-and-half month break. Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT and the game will be live on SuperSport TV.

Here are the line-ups:

Baroka Starting XI: Chipezeze, Farmer, Sampson, Kambala, Gebhardt, Makgopa, Mosele, Mgaga, Patjie, Phiri Jr., Shozi.

Subs: Dlamini, Madondo, Makume, Selemela, Mbulu, Kgoetyane, Mogale, Nguse, Ngubane.

Celtic Starting XI: Chaine, Potsane, Mahashe, Masuku, Baloyi, Chabalala, Letlabika, Tani, Phalane, Mabena, Ngobeni.

Subs: Mpoto, Mashikinya, Lingwati, Maema, Fikizolo, Tchilimbou, Maloisane, Nyamende, Letsolalo.

