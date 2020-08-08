Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzukamanja’s superb brace could not save the day for Bidvest Wits as they succumbed to a 2-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges went ahead in the 37th minute through a Ricardo Nascimento strike, which was the difference between the two sides at the half time break.

Dzukamanja, who was the last the last scorer for the Students before lockdown, became their first after the restart, when he restored parity, pouncing on a mistake from Madisha before beating Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Sundowns restored their lead moments later, but Dzukamanja levelled matters once again in the 86th minute, sliding the ball past Onyango to make it 2-2.

Lyle Lakay then scored with the last kick of the game, a well-taken free kick to make 3-2 and send Sundowns to the final.

