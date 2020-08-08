Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri, a day after being knocked out of the Champions League.

Sarri joined the Serie A giants last year and managed to deliver a league title in his first year.

However, a disappointing campaign in the Champions League saw the team exiting the competition in the Round of 16 after losing on away goal’s rule to Lyon on Friday.

According to several reports, the elimination is the reason Juve parted ways with the gaffer after one year of union.

A statement by the club reads: “Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

