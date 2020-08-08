SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will be without one of his players in his 25-man squad when the league season resumes this coming week.

The absent player tested positive for coronavirus during the latest round of testing, and he will now serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The club announced the development in a statement on Friday, saying: “We would like to confirm one positive COVID-19 case from the second round of testing that was completed this week.

“The player has currently been put into quarantine for 10 days and will be retested thereafter. A group of 40 personnel were tested (25 players and 15 staff members).

“The rest of the squad will resume training and will continue to follow all protocols before heading into the bubble for the completion of the 2019/2020 season.”

SuperSport United will restart their 2019/20 campaign with a clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium 16 August.

