Teenage Hadebe has reportedly attracted interest from other European suitors, as the defender’s chances of remaining at Yeni Malatyaspor next season are becoming slim.

The 24-year old is already a target of Turkish giants Besiktas and Trabzonspor following a terrific debut campaign in the Super Lig.

According to Fotomac website, Trabzonspor are expected to make an offer very soon, but they could face competition from other unnamed European clubs. Besiktas want to sign the Zimbabwean but not before they get their top target Welinton of Alanyaspor.

Hadebe’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, recently admitted that there is massive interest in the player and he will discuss the options once the centre half arrives in Zimbabwe for an end-of-the season break.

He told KickOff.com this week: “As you know Teenage has done very well in Turkey. Priority will be for him to remain in Europe. And technically he is still contracted to his club, but he will discuss his options.”

