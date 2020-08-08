National Team prospect Tristan Nydam has set October as the period when he expects to return to action from a long lay-off.

The 20-year old Zimbabwe-born picked a terrible ankle injury during Ipswich Town’s pre-season friendly at Notts County a year ago. The knock required two separate surgeries with the last one happening in February.

He is back doing fitness work at the English League One club’s training ground but is not yet ready to return to full training.

In a recent interview with UK newspaper, The East Anglian Daily Times, Nydam said: “My ankle feels so much better than what it did before lockdown.

“Due to the restrictions in place, I haven’t been able to use the gym so I’ve been working in the dome with the physios.

“It’s been a tough time, but I’ve tried to stay positive. I think lockdown was actually a blessing in disguise as I haven’t missed out on any football and it has given me an extra three or four months to get my ankle right.

“With the league starting a month later than usual, it gives me more time to get back in the swing of things. I hope to be back on the grass by then though I’m not sure if that will be full training as it might be a bit too soon.

“I’ll be hoping to play some sort of games, whether that is 23s or first-team by October-November time.”

