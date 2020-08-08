Zinedine Zidane insists that he is remaining at Real Madrid next season and the elimination from the Champions League will not change anything about his future.

Madrid lost 4-2 on aggregate to Manchester City to exit from the tournament in the Round of 16.

City went into the game leading 2-1 from the first leg and stretched their aggregate lead with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus while Madrid’s solitary goal in the encounter came from Karim Benzema.

The defeat saw Los Blancos failing to reach quarterfinals for the second successive season while it was Zidane’s first time as a coach to get eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

When asked after the game about his future ahead of the 2020-21 season, the French gaffer responded: “Well, I’m here, I’m Madrid’s coach until something happens which is out of the ordinary. I’m here, of course.

“You don’t have to think anything. I am the coach of Madrid, and that’s it.

“There are no more questions to ask in this regard. Now we are all going to rest, and we will return to have a great season.”

Real Madrid do have the league title to show for the campaign, and it is their first La Liga crown since 2017.

