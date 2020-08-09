Highlanders striker Prince Dube is wanted by two unnamed French clubs, the player’s agent Gibson Mahachi has revealed.

The 23-year-old was supposed to travel to the European country for trials some months ago but the trip was cancelled due to COVID-19-induced travel restrictions. The interest from the clubs, however, is still there, and he will be able to fly out once the situation stabilises.

But in the interim, Dube — whose contract at Highlanders is set to expire in December — will join Tanzanian top-flight side Azam in a short-term deal.

Bosso reportedly received a US$50 000 transfer fee for the player and are keen to secure a share of earnings from his future transfer should he finally secure his move to Europe.

The agent, who met with Bosso and Azam representatives on Saturday to finalise the negotiations, confirmed the news to the Standard.

He said: “I can confirm that Azam were interested in the services of Prince Dube and they have reached an agreement with Highlanders. The interest from Azam came at a time I was working on securing him a move to go to Europe, and we are still working on that.

“We have had inquiries from France and had it not been for this Covid-19 thing, Prince would have gone there for trials. There are two clubs interested in him there, they wanted him and still want him, but Prince cannot travel and time is running out.

“This is why one of the conditions for his move to Tanzania is that we will be able to still continue with our French deal if the borders are opened so that if the French club says come next week, we would not have problems.

“These are the mechanisms and some of the things that we had to make sure Azam understand and agree to, and obviously you need to have a buy-out clause to allow us to continue trying to work on a better deal for Prince. We finally agreed on everything [with Azam] today [yesterday].”

