Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli has dismissed rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo’s imminent departure at the club, saying the forward will still be at the club next season despite the club’s disappointing elimination from the Champions League.

A report from French outlet, France Football, in the past week suggested the 35-year old was pushing for a move to PSG.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Agnelli cleared the air on the issue, saying the report was from an old interview.

“I am entirely convinced he will stay,’ he said.

“I think the report [from France Football] was down to an interview from several months ago, which just happened to be published just before we played against a French team. It’s an old media trick.

“No, I can assure you that Ronaldo remains a pillar of Juventus.”

Juve failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament after crashing out on away goal’s rule following their 2-2 aggregate draw against Lyon.

