Gladys Manyathela, the mother of the late former Orlando Pirates striker Lesley, has paid a moving tribute to her son, 17 years after his tragic death.

Manyathela died on the 9th of August 2003 in a car accident while traveling to see his mother, who opened up on how much she misses him and how painful this day is to her.

“That time (the time her son died) was painful then and is still painful now. Every year, when this time arrives, I feel pain,” she told South African publication Far Post.

“I’m always missing my son. I think of him, I think of the best moments when he was still alive. I miss him so much and its very painful, I can’t heal from that,” added Mrs Manyathela.

She continued: “I can with time a little nit later but I will never forget that I had a precious baby. My son was to precious for me. The 9th of August is the most painful of ny life which I will never forget.”

Comments

comments