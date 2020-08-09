The line-up for the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League is now complete following the end of the round of 16 matches on Saturday.

The matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese city between the 12th and 23rd August as a straight knockout tournament, meaning they won’t be any second legs in the fixtures.

The change is format is due to the disruption of the competition by the coronavirus.

The same arrangement will also be used in the Europa League whose matches will be played at central locations in Germany from 10 to 21 August.

Here are the complete fixtures of the quarterfinals of Champions League and Europa League.

Champions League

Quarterfinals

QF 4 – Atlanta vs PSG (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica – 9 pm, Wednesday 12 August)

QF 2 – RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid (Estádio José Alvalade – 9 pm, Thursday 13 August)

QF 3 – Barcelona vs Bayern (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica – 9 pm, Friday 14 August)

QF 1 – Manchester City vs Lyon (Estádio José Alvalade – 9 pm, Saturday 15 August)

Semi Finals (18-19 August)

SF 1 – QF 1 vs QF 3

SF 2 – QF 2 vs QF 4

Final (23 August)

SF2 vs SF1

Europa Schedule

Quarterfinals

Monday 10 August, 9 pm.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, Cologne

Internazionale Milano vs Bayer Leverkusen, Dusseldorf

Tuesday 11 August, 9 pm.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel, Gelsenkirchen

Wolves vs Sevilla, Duisburg

Semi-finals

Sunday 16 August

Wolves/Sevilla vs Manchester United/Copenhagen, Cologne

Monday 17 August

Internazionale Milano/Bayer Leverkusen vs Shakhtar Donetsk/Basel, Dusseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August

Winner of second semi-final vs Winner of first semi-final, Cologne

*All times CAT.

Comments

comments