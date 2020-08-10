Liverpool have announced their first signing of the current transfer window.

The EPL champions have snapped up left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos on a long-term contract for an undisclosed transfer fee. The 24-year old will work as a cover-up to Andy Robertson.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after signing the contract, the Greece international said: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it’s] the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve [our] goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

The defender will wear the No.21 shirt for Liverpool.

