Belgian side KAS Eupen, home to Zimbabwe international Knowledge Musona, will kick start their 2020/21league season when they host newly-promoted OH Leuven tonight.

Eupen survived relegation in the Covid-19 affected 2019/20 campaign and will be looking to do better this time around.

Their coach Beñat San José said they will be looking for nothing but three points to start the season but there is no room for complacency.

“We are happy that we are finally getting started and are ready for our difficult task. OH Leuven is a well-rehearsed team that can play very variably. Nevertheless, we want the 3 points and thus a better start than last year,” he told the club’s website.

Musona’s loan spell at Eupen was extetended for another season and he is in contention to play as he was named in the matchday squad yesterday.

Comments

comments