The Champions League quarterfinal between Atletico Madrid and Leipzig will go on as scheduled despite two positive tests for coronavirus at the Spanish club.

Madrid confirmed on Sunday that two individuals in their squad contracted the virus. The side went on to reveal on the following day that the victims are Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

A Uefa spokesman told AFP news agency that the positive tests have not affected the schedule of the game.

He said: “The match is planned to be played as scheduled. We have no further comments to make.”

Atletico also confirmed that the rest of the squad would travel to Lisbon for the Champions League while the two affected players remain behind in isolation.

Meanwhile, the format of the tournament has been changed, starting from the quarterfinal. The remaining rounds will be played in one-legged encounters at a central location in Lisbon, Portugal.

Comments

comments