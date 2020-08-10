David Moyo has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Scottish top-flight club Hamilton Academical until 2023.

The Zimbabwean forward, who arrived at the club from non-league side St Albans a year ago, was initially offered a year on his deal a few months.

Speaking to Hamilton’s AcciesTV, Moyo said: “I enjoy playing my football here, and I’m really happy to have extended my contract.

“It’s security, and I know I can play my football here.

“It’s a massive game for us, it’s always a tough one against Ross County, but we need the three points and if we do the right things I don’t see why we can’t do that.”

Head coach Brian Rice said: “I’m delighted to get David tied up, he deserves it. He’s a good character and his work ethic is fantastic.

“He’s scored a couple of important goals for us last season, he’s a fans’ favourite.

“It’s a reward for his hard work, but he needs to keep that going and maintain that. I think there is a lot more to come from the lad.”

