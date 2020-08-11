Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates this evening to mark the return to league action after a three-and-half month-break due to coronavirus.

The match will be played at Dobsonville Stadium in Jo’burg behind the closed doors.

Kick-off is at 6 pm and the game will be live on SuperSport TV and SABC 3 for those based in South Africa.

Here are the line-ups:

Sundowns XI: Onyango, Lebusa, Nascimento, Madisha, Lakay, Coetzee, Mkhulise, Kekana, Makgalwa, Zwane, Maboe.

Subs: Mweene, Vilakazi, Mkhuma, Mabunda, Meza, Jali, Langerman, Lukhubeni, Arendse.

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Mabaso, Pule, Motshwari, Makaringe, Mako, Mhango, Mulenga.

Subs: Delle, Ndengane, Zungu, Mntambo, Mlambo, Memela, Dlamini, Monyane, Mabasa.

