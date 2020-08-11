Warriors vice-captain Alec Mudimu is set for a once in a lifetime UEFA Champions League experience with his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 25-year-old joined FC Sheriff from Welsh top-flight side Cefn Druids in December last year and he has been a regular there playing in midfield.

Sheriff are the defending Moldovan champions from last season and were drawn against Luxembourg side Fola Esch in the first round qualifying draw.

The matches are slated for the 18th and 19th of August and unlike in previous seasons when they were two-legged affairs, this time they are one-off matches which will be decided by extra time or penalties in the event of a draw after 90 minutes.

This will be Mudimu’s first Champions League experience after having played in the Europa League preliminary round with Druids previously.

