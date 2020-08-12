The Europa League semifinal line-up is now complete following the end of the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

In the first game of the final four round, Sevilla will play Manchester United at the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne on Sunday. The second semifinal is between Inter vs Shakhtar at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Monday.

Kick-off times for both matches are at 9 pm Zim/CAT.

The winners of the two encounters will face off on Friday 21 August in the final in Cologne.

Semifinals

Sunday 16 August, 21:00

Sevilla vs Manchester United, Cologne

Monday 17 August, 21:00

Inter vs Shakhtar, Dusseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00.

*All times CAT.

