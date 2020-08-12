Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande are starting this evening as Kaizer Chiefs mark their return to action after a long break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amakhosi will face Bidvest Wits in a league game to be played behind the closed doors at Orlando Stadium. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT, and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

In the Wits line-up, Terrence Dzvukamanja who scored a brace in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend retained his starting berth.

Here are the line-ups:

Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande, Manyama, Ngcobo, Billiat, Castro, Nurkovic.

Subs: Bvuma, Parker, Baccus, Mphahlele, Kambole, Agay, Blom, Zuma, Ntiya-Ntiya.

Wits XI: Goss, Hlatshwayo, Domingo, Hotto, Nange, Alexander, Macheke, Gordinho, Human, Phillips, Dzvukamanja.

Subs: Mhlongo, Monare, Eva Nga, Ritchie, Macuphu, Khunyedi, Sekgota, Mathebula, Mlonyeni.

