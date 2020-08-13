Cosafa has entered into a three-year distribution partnership with Nike.

The partnership will see the American sportswear firm supplying performance apparel and match balls for all Cosafa tournaments.

Speaking after completing the deal, Chairman of Cosafa Commercial Standing Committee Walter Nyamilandu-Manda said: “It is critical in the current economic climate that COSAFA is strategic in its approach towards securing revenue streams in order to fund its operations whilst at the same time providing benefits to its Member Associations.

“We believe this partnership with Nike can be a game-changer for our region.”

According to the regional football body, the recently signed partnership will also allow the member associations “to be associated with the Nike brand and also to benefit commercially from the sale of team product kits”.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.