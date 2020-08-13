French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon have reportedly given Warriors striker Tino Kadewere permission to travel to Harare, Zimbabwe, for his brother, Prince’s funeral.

Prince died in Harare yesterday after complaining of chest pains..

The rest of the Lyon squad is in Portugal for their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City but Kadewere did not travel since he is not registered.

Tino Kadewere, the Lyon striker, will leave town after learning of the death of a family member. Not qualified for the Champions League and therefore unavailable for the quarter-final against Manchester City on Saturday, the former Le Havre (24 years old) will return this Wednesday evening to Zimbabwe, in Harare,” reported French publication L’ Equipe.

 

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Related posts:

  1. High praises for Kadewere for donating to widows in Highfield
  2. Kadewere completes unforgettable season with massive accolade
  3. Online poll ranks Musona among greatest Kaizer Chiefs strikers ever
  4. Bonne fires Orient past Daggers into FA Cup first round