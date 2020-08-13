Blaise Matuidi has joined American MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer after he was released by Juventus.

The 2018 World Cup winner with France is joining the club less than two weeks after leading Juve to the 2019/20 Serie A title.

Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person.

“To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment – for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our Club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”

Matuidi, 33, will wear jersey No. 8 at his new home.

