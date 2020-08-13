SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says his coaching career has not been different to that of any coach but believes he is lucky to have Stanley Matthews as the CEO at the club.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has been at the helm at Matsatsantsa for the past two seasons. He also coached the club’s developmental teams before taking the hot seat with the senior side.

Speaking in an interview with SuperSport.com, Tembo said: “I am no different to any other coach.

“In this industry, it is a job that is results-based. I am lucky to have someone like our CEO, Stanley Matthews, who has groomed me from the beginning, even when I was playing. I have gone through all the processes of being a coach.

“I have coached the U17s, U19s, I have been an assistant coach, and coached the reserve team. It has been a huge journey for me and I still take it one day at a time. That is key for my development.”

Tembo also explained the club’s recruitment policy, saying: “We are taking a different direction where we need to give an opportunity to our young players coming from the development and MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge], but still need to be competitive.

“As much as I have been given time to build a team, we are also expected to deliver, that is the nature of the job.”

