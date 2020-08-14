Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the English Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 campaign.

The right full-back, who was also nominated for the league’s Player of the Season accolade, was a key figure in the Reds’ title-winning season. He broke his own record for assists by a defender in a single EPL season, registering 13 assists this term and scored four goals.

Alexander-Arnold beat eight other contenders who include Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood and Chelsea duo of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Jack Grealish who helped Aston Villa secure Premier League survival as well as Dean Henderson, the Red Devils goalkeeper on loan at Sheffield United completed the list.

