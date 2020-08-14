Highlanders have spoken on the reports suggesting that Peter Muduhwa is wanted by Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

Rumours emerged this week that the North Africans are ‘drafting a lucrative deal for both the player and his team’.

Speaking during an online press conference conducted on Friday, Bosso executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said they have only read about the transfer news in the media, and his club is yet to receive any formal contact from Al Hilal.

“We only read about that in the press,” he said when asked about the reported interest.

“There has not been any communication from the club (Al Hilal). Like I said before, that question can be best answered by his handlers because we have not been officially approached.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders striker Prince Dube is in Harare, preparing to leave for Tanzania after completing a move to Azam of Tanzania.

