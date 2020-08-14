Celebrated Zimbabwean sports writer, Makomborero Gold Mutimukulu, better known as Mako Gold, has come to the defence of Warriors star Khama Billiat amid claims that he is not justifying his price tag, saying Kaizer Chiefs are the ones who are failing to use him properly.

Amakhosi ‘legend’ Jabulani Mendu was was quoted by a South African publication saying Sundowns might have given Kaizer Chiefs the wrong Khama Billiat basing on the player’s strikingly-different level of form at the two clubs but Mutimukulu insisists Mendu is misinformed.

“Kaizer Chiefs bought a Ferrari and took it to the farm. Khama Billiat is not anti-football, he was schooled to love the ball not to hoof it to a tall target man.” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

“Its not Khama’s fault that Kaizer Chiefs are afraid of playing the ball. They score and want to close shop. They would rather win 1-0 than 3-2. At Sundowns, he was part of football romantics not these Amakhosi artisans.”

“You cant expect Billiat to bulldoze his way past defenders like a rugby player. He waltz through. Sadly, at Chiefs, such skills are stifled by old school tactics employed by a seemingly bitter old man,” he added.

