Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mendu has sparked a lot of debate on social media following his remarks that Kaizer Chiefs should check if Mamelodi Sundowns gave them the correct Khama Billiat.

Billiat moved from Sundowns to Amakhosi in 2018 but has not replicated the form at Masandawana, which made him a household name in South Africa, at Chiefs, despite being the top-flight’s highest-paid player.

Mendu, who also once claimed that Chiefs must not break the bank for Musona as there are better options, believes Billiat must pull up his socks to justify his price tag.

“First they need to check if Sundowns gave them the right Khama Billiat, because I don’t think Sundowns gave Kaizer Chiefs the right Khama Billiat,” he told South African publication Kick Off.

“Khama doesn’t have that surprise element anymore. That bite, that hunger to be the best on the field for that day. To score goals, to create goals, creativity… it’s no more there. What happened?

“Boy, do you need a hug? What do you need? Tell us, maybe we can help. If Khama can pull up his socks, if Khama can play the way we know his capabilities, Chiefs could have won this league long time,” he added.

