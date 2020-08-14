Tapuwa Kapini is starting in his first league game of the season tonight when Highlands Park take on Mamelodi Sundowns at 6 pm.
The Zimbabwean goalkeeper picked a shoulder injury last season and only returned to the team in January but could only make one appearance in the Nedbank Cup against the same side before the campaign was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.
He has been named in the first XI of Highlands Park and will make his league season debut tonight.
Here are starting XIs:
Highlands XI: Kapini, Mokoena, Mbhele, Fransman, Ramoraka, Mzava, Makhuala, Mvala, Shalulile, Mbatha, Nyatama.
Subs: Heugh, Munyai, Motsepe, Letsholonyane, Mogaila, Msimango, Thalente, Jooste, Rae.
Sundowns XI: Onyango, Maboe, Langerman, Nascimento, Madisha, Coetzee, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Mkhulise, Vilakazi
Subs: Pieterse, Makgalwa, Mkhuma, Mabunda, Lukhubeni, Jali, Laffor, Lakay, Arendse.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.