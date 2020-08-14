Yeni Malatyaspor could be preparing for the departure of Teenage Hadebe after signing a central defender on Thursday.

The Turkish side announced the arrival of free agent Murat Akça.

The signing is seen as a fill-in to the Zimbabwean defender who is expected to leave in this transfer window.

He is wanted by several clubs, in Turkey and other European countries, following a terrific debut campaign in the Super Lig. The interested teams include Trabzonspor and Besiktas, and the former is said to have already tabled their offer.

Hadebe’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, recently admitted that there is massive interest in the player, and he will discuss the options during the current off-season break.

Malatyaspor have also signed Jetmir Topalli, a striker as they continue preparing for the new season.

