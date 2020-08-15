Five Zimbabwean players have been named in their respective sides’ starting line ups for this afternoon’s ABSA Premiership early kick off matches.

In the Golden Arrows-Stellenbosch clash, Knox Mutizwa, Devine Lunga and Danny Phiri start for Abafana Bes’thende while Ovidy Karuru starts for Stellenbosch.

In the AmaZulu-Baroka encounter, Talent Chawapiwa starts for Usuthu while Elvis Chipezeze is in goal and captains Baroka.

Both games kick off at 13:00.

 

 

