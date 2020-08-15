Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini continues to show that age is nothing but just a number after a brilliant display between the posts in Highlands Park’s 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday.

The 36-year-old was named in the Lions of the North starting eleven in the league for the first time this season after a shoulder injury last term and paid back coach Owen Da Gama’s trust with an outstanding show in goal.

On the half-hour mark, the former Warriors shotstopper tipped over the bar Themba Zwane’s stinging effort and followed that up with another magnificent save to deny Ricardo Nascimento, whose header from a corner just before the break had ‘goal’ written over it.

He simply looked confident; he was good in the air, so was his timing and ball distribution, a perfomance which didn’t go unnoticed by Da Gama.

“Tapuwa] Kapini’s distribution, probably one of the best I’ve seen in this country for a long time. It’s unbelievable,” the coach said in his post-match interview.

