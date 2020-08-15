The winner of EPL’s Coach of the Season award has been announced.

Jürgen Klopp has been named the English Premier League Manager of the Season for 2019/20.

The Liverpool coach led his side to a historic first league title for 30 years as the Reds amassed a club-record of 99 points to triumph by an 18-point margin.

He beat the competition from Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) to take the annual accolade.

Klopp has also won the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year honour last month.

Meanwhile, this is the second time an award has gone in the Reds’ way after right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed as the EPL’s Young Player of the Season for 2019-20.

