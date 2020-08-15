Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly told the club hierarchy that he will leave in 2021 if drastic changes are not made at the Catalan giants.

The Argentine ace reacted to Baryen’s demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quater-final with a bold call for change, failure to which he is willing to leave.

According to Spanish radio Cadena Cope, Messi spoke to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu after the game and told him openly that he is not happy with the situation at the club and if there are no big changes this summer, he will leave.

There is a clause in Messi’s Barcelona contract which states that the he can leave for free next summer.

Barcelona’s humiliating defeat to the Bavarians, was the first time in Champions League history that a team conceded 8 goals in the knockout stages and also the first time since 1946 that the Catalans were breached eight times in a single game, a catastrophe which also paved way for defender Gerard Pique offering to be the first player to step aside if there is need for an overhaul.

