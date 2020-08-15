Barcelona conceded 8 goals in a single game for the first time since 1946 in their Baryen humiliating 8-2 defeat to Baryen last night, an embarassment which left defender Gerard Pique offering to be the first to step aside to pave way for an overhaul at the club.

Quique Setien’s charges were on the receiving end of a football masterclass from a ruthless Baryen, who booked a spot in the Champions League semi-finals in the process.

Speaking to reporters after the game, a dejected Pique said change is a must at the Catalan giants.

“No one is essential, I am the first to offer myself if new blood has to come and change this dynamic I am the first to leave, to leave it because I think we have hit rock bottom. We all have to look and reflect internally and decide what it is. the best for the club.” he said.

“We must change the dynamic we are in because I believe we have just hit the bottom. We have to look around, we have to trust that people will do the right things for the club.” added the Spaniard.

Comments

comments