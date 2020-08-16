Terrence Dzvukamanja says his focus right now is on helping Bidvest Wits exit the Absa Premiership in a highest possible finish, possibly in the top three and will consider his next move after the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean’s future has been under the spotlight following news that his club has sold its PSL franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

He has been linked with a couple of clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Supersport United.

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, Dzvukamanja said: “For now, I’m still a Bidvest Wits player. As for other things, we will see later after this season.

“We want to be in the top three”

The forward also revealed that his ultimate goal is to move to Europe, saying: “It is my dream to play in Europe one day.”

