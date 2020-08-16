Belgian side KAS Eupen, home to Warriors captain Knowledge Musona, face their first tough test of the 2020/21 league season when they host defending champions Club Brugge this afternoon.

Musona’s loan spell at Eupen was extended for another season after impressing last season.

They kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Leuven on Monday, the game in which Musona played in a somewhat unfamiliar position.

Brugge will be looking to bounce back from their shocking 0-1 defeat to Challeroi in their season opener.

Musona was named in the Eupen match day squad and will likely start for the Benat San Jose-coached side.

Kick off is 16:00 Zimbabwan time.

Comments

comments