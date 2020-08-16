Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva’s Michigan Stars scored late to force a 1-1 draw with the New York Cosmos on Saturday.

Michigan’s Zachary Reynolds’ stoppage time leveller cancelled out Bledi Bardic’s opener as the two National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) sides settled for a share of the spoils on match day two of the  2020/21 campaign.

During the match, Mkuruva showed great reflex to dive to the left in brilliantly denying Pedro Galvao from a free kick.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/NYCosmos/status/1294791503861239809?s=19

