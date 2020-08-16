Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was on target for the first time in his Stade de Reims career in their 3-1 victory over Danish side Midtjylland in a friendly match on Saturday.

The former Orlando Pirates man restored parity for his side in the 68th minute after they had fallen behind through a Awer Mabil early strike.

Reims’ other goals came from Derek Kutesa and El Bilai Toure as they stepped up preparations for the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season which starts on the 21st of August.

Here is the video of the goal:

