The 2019/20 ABSA Premiership is back in full swing and here is how Zimbabwean players plying their trade across the Limpopo fared for their respective sides.

Willard Katsande came off the bench to inspire Kaizer Chiefs to a dramatic come from behind win over Polokwane City

Below is the goal he scored to start Chiefs’ remarkable come back;

In that same game, Khama Billiat started for Amakhosi while the Rise and Shine trio of George Chigova, Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba were on the bench.

Musona and Mashumba did come on in the second half.

Tapuwa Kapini was impressive between the posts in Highlands Park’s stalemate with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ovidy Karuru was was sent off in Stellenbosch’s 1-0 over Golden Arrows.

The midfielder was first booked for a foul and then later kicked the ball in frustration and got his marching orders.

Knox Mutizwa, Devine Lunga and Danny Phiri all started for Arrows while Edmore Sibanda was on the bench.

Elvis Chipezeze was between the sticks as Baroka played out a goalless draw with Talent Chawapiwa’s AmaZulu.

The SuperSport United pair of Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera started in the Kaitano Tembo-coached side’s 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Clive Augusto was introduced in the second half for Maritzburg United in their 2-3 defeat to Black Leopards while Gabriel Nyoni was not in the match day squad.

Kevin Moyo was sent off in Chippa United’s 0-1 loss to Cape Town City after having started for the Chilli Boys while his brother Elvis was an unused substitute.

