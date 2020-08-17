Cosafa has set the preliminary dates for this year’s edition of the senior men’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The tournament was supposed to take place in May, but it was postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus. According to information released by the regional body on Monday, the competition is now scheduled to take place during the October FIFA international window.

Zimbabwe will not be able to take part after they were banned. The sanction resulted after the nation failed to honour an agreement to host the 2019 edition of the Cosafa Cup.

The Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s Championships have been set for November and December 2020, respectively, in Mauritius. Both tournaments serve as qualifiers for the continental finals to be staged by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The senior Cosafa Women’s Championship will happen on October 19-31 in Nelson Mandela Bay. There is also a plan to overlap the Women’s Under-17 Championship (October 15-25) with the senior tournament in South Africa.

