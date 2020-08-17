Ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has announced his retirement from football to take over as the full-time manager of Anderlecht.

The 34-year-old joined the Belgian side in a player-manager role back in May 2019 but relinquished his tactical and matchday duties as he passed the responsibilities onto head coach Simon Davies.

Davies left the club in February and was replaced by Frank Vercauteren who endured a frosty relationship with Kompany, according to local reports.

Vercauteren has now left Anderlecht, and the club is set for another switch-up with Kompany in the hot seat.

The club will release a statement later in the day to explain the situation.

