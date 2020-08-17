Active Zimbabwean flag bearers abroad took part in the weekend’s action for their respective sides and here is how they performed.

United States based Tatenda Mkuruva was in goal for Michigan Stars in their 1-1 draw with New York Cosmos in the National Independent Soccer League, the 3rd tier of American football.

Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal for Stade de Reims in their 3-1 win over Danish side Midtjylland in a friendly match in preparation for the start of the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season.

Knowledge Musona started for KAS Eupen in their 0-4 loss to Club Brugge.

David Moyo played the entire 90 minutes as Hamilton started their Scottish Premiership 2020/21 season with a 0-1 home loss to St. Mirren.

